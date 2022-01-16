Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 92.6% in December

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 164,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ opened at $36.60 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.