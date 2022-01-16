Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $48.32 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

