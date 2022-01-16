Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,757 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of RGI stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $151.18 and a 1 year high of $201.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average is $191.77.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

