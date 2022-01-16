Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Invitae stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 6,293,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,221. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $60.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 13.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Invitae by 44.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 28.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

