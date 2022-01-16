ION Reaches Market Cap of $412,210.47 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. ION has a market capitalization of $412,210.47 and approximately $10.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ION has traded down 81.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00216253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.75 or 0.00456344 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00079139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,686,202 coins and its circulating supply is 13,786,202 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

