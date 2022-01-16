Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ionic Brands stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

