IoT Chain (ITC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $147,066.00

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $147,066.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002634 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00041973 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.