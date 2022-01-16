Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of IOVA opened at $15.49 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.