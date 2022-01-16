Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of IOVA opened at $15.49 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

