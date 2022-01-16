Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after buying an additional 1,704,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,273,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

