IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.33.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

IPGP stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average is $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

