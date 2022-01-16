iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Up 79.8% in December

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the December 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of INDY opened at $49.82 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $53.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $3.361 per share. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.