iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Position Decreased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,569 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 105,212.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 58,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $63.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $60.19 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

