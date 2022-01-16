iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth $261,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of SDG stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.054 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

