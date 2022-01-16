iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18,644.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of IHE opened at $192.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.92. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.37 and a fifty-two week high of $201.24.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

