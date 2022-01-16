Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) One Day Volume Hits $414,909.00

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $414,909.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001868 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

