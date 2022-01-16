Ispolink Price Reaches $0.0047 (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Ispolink has a market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.