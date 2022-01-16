Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 50,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 139,645 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 38,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.