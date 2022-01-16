Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) & mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

70.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A mPhase Technologies 3.96% 12.15% 5.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and mPhase Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.53 $1.67 million N/A N/A

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and mPhase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.