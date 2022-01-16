Jigstack Hits Market Cap of $9.29 Million (STAK)

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Jigstack has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $59,691.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jigstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jigstack has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Jigstack Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,758,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Jigstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jigstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

