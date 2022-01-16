Jobchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $615.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $615.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00058485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,348,141 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

