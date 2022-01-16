Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

