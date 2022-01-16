Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $3,747.88 and approximately $7,956.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

