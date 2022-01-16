Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,408,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.73% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $1,093,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.09 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.