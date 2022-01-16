Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 157,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JWEL opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. Jowell Global has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWEL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jowell Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jowell Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jowell Global during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

