Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 39,443 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3,156.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGE opened at $38.00 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

