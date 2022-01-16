Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 447.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

SLB opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

