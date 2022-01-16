Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 10,240 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 124.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $105.63 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.03%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.