Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,883 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $249.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.00. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.23.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

