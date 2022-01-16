Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,082 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after buying an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after purchasing an additional 697,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

