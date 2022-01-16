Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,560,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 7,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $128.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

