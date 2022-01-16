Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Paramount Group worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Paramount Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after acquiring an additional 903,711 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

