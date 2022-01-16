Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,662 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,786,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.