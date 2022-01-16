Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.50 Million in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 79.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.20.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

