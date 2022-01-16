Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,795 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.87. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

