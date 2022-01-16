Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after buying an additional 493,232 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 415,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on THRM. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

