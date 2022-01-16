Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Signet Jewelers stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.48. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.
In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,639 shares of company stock worth $6,171,419. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.