Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.48. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,639 shares of company stock worth $6,171,419. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

