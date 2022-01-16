Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 151,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 41,522 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $223.85 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.83 and a 200-day moving average of $299.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

