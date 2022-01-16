Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after acquiring an additional 245,152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 171.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 157.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

