Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 33.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 35.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

CE stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.35. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

