Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 70,000 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.