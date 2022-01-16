Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $138.15 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.98.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

