Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,377,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

