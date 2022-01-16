Jupiter Price Hits $0.0137 on Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $827,486.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00071869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.45 or 0.07728543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.07 or 0.99754537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00070707 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

