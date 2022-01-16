JUST Hits One Day Trading Volume of $152.14 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. JUST has a market cap of $378.82 million and $152.14 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

