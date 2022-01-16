K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

KNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 54.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.53.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

