Kalmar (KALM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,304.00

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003312 BTC on exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $30,304.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.88 or 0.07746774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.12 or 0.99596073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,550 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

