Karura (KAR) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Karura has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Karura has a market capitalization of $68.58 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00007158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00070944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.15 or 0.07721764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,877.63 or 0.99721688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00069551 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins.

