Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $906,347.16 and approximately $79.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00073385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.16 or 0.07714740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,014.46 or 0.99858500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069846 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

