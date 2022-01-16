Kava.io (KAVA) Market Capitalization Tops $513.55 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00213777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.00452566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00077993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.