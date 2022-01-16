Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Tops $821.09 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Kava has a total market cap of $821.09 million and approximately $114.34 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for $5.57 or 0.00013015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00209937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00453997 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 147,395,351 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

